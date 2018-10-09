Why now do you say I did not kill Teoh Beng Hock? Najib asks Kit Siang

Teoh Lee Lan shows a picture of her brother Teoh Beng Hock on her phone after a press conference in Petaling Jaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today asked DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang why he now chose to deny the former’s involvement in the death of Teoh Beng Hock despite linking him to the case for 10 years.

He also sarcastically compared Lim to the judiciary system, claiming that it was Lim who clears his name now, as opposed to the judiciary and Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI), which were set up to investigate Teoh’s demise.

“Why didn’t Kit Siang say so from the beginning?

“Though Kit Siang declared that I am not the murderer, but he said my government is responsible for Teoh’s death, because at that time, the government was mine.

“Now the same government is your party’s government and the responsibility has shifted to you. Go and investigate again if you want,” Najib said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

Earlier today, Lim said that Najib’s government must be held responsible for Teoh’s death, even if the former prime minister was not directly involved in the incident.

The DAP leader was responding to Najib’s call for authorities to open fresh investigations into all the murders that were either linked directly or vicariously to him.

Specifically, on Teoh’s 2009 death while in the custody of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Lim insisted Najib must bear responsibility as the head of the government at the time.

“I had never said it, but I will say it now: Najib did not kill Teoh Beng Hock, but the Najib administration must be held responsible for Beng Hock’s death,” Lim said in a statement.

He also said Najib’s government must be responsible for other incidents, such as the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu, the disappearance of activists and a pastor, and other “regrettable” episodes.

