72 errant cops dismissed so far this year, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The police force dismissed 72 police personnel, among them superintendents and deputy superintendents, for various offences including corruption between January and September this year, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

He also said that disciplinary action was taken against 1,484 police personnel.

“They committed various offences such as misconduct, negligence, absence from duty and involvement in criminal activities,” he said at a press conference after opening a seminar on integrity here.

Mohamad Fuzi said 3,096 cases of disciplinary offences involving police personnel were recorded last year.

On another matter, he said the police were awaiting a comprehensive report from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the arrest of 12 police personnel in Sabah on suspicion of having received bribes since 2014.

He said they were not dismissed because the investigation had just begun.

“We have to be fair to them,” he added.

Media reports said the personnel, who were arrested yesterday, comprised five corporals, three lance-corporals, two sergeants and two inspectors. — Bernama