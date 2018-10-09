Port Dickson by-election: Campaign machinery a case of David vs Goliath

The by-election in Port Dickson was triggered after incumbent Member of Parliament Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah vacated his seat last month for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to aid his return to Parliament. — TODAY pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 9 — It was a hive of activity at the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s operations centre in Port Dickson.

Across three shop lots at a newly built commercial area in this seaside town, the facilities included a media centre, a press conference area, and a sorting area for campaign paraphernalia for this Saturday’s by-election.

When TODAY visited the centre today, numerous cars with PH’s flags and posters featuring its candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were parked nearby.

A group of PH workers and volunteers were busy arranging stacks of campaign banners and pamphlets, as two girls were selling shirts from Anwar’s PKR.

“It gets so busy here at times that we have to rotate among ourselves to take our lunch breaks,” said volunteer Ahmad Abdullah.

Meanwhile, PKR communication director Fahmi Fadzil was holding a press conference to refute those who questioned Anwar’s eligibility to contest in the polls.

“The Prison Department official declared that he (Anwar) had been given a full pardon by the King, and that he has no criminal record. So those who question this issue are actually questioning the King,” he stated.

In stark contrast, independent candidates interviewed by TODAY are turning to their own families and friends to run the campaigns due to a lack of financial resources and a near non-existent election machinery on the ground.

It is this David versus Goliath scenario that illustrates the might of a ruling government election machinery in this contest that observers say Anwar, 71, enjoys an overwhelming advantage.

Anwar has been named PH’s prime minister-in-waiting but needs a seat in Parliament to legitimise his position should Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad step down for him during this term, as promised.

Besides Anwar, the other candidates are former Negri Sembilan chief minister Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, PAS’ Nazari Mokhtar and independents Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, social media personality Stevie Chan, management consultant Kan Chee Yuen and educationist Lau Seck Yan.

PKR leaders and campaigners say some 1,000 volunteers comprising locals and those from outside Port Dickson, popularly known as PD, have descended on this town to help out with campaigning, logistics and contacting outstation voters individually to encourage them to turn up at the polls in force.

PH has also put up some 50,000 flags that are currently fluttering along the roads in this parliamentary constituency in Negri Sembilan state. Around 150,000 pamphlets and stickers have been printed for the more than 75,000 voters.

“Our flags are so popular that some of our supporters are complaining there isn’t enough to go around,” Fahmi told TODAY.

PH will not say how much it has allocated for Anwar’s campaign. But the coalition pointed out that it is not breaching electoral rules, which put a RM200,000 cap on campaign spending per candidate.

Despite predictions that Anwar will easily win the seat, he is not taking it lightly. His schedule is packed, with at least a dozen events a day comprising functions, rallies and meet-the-people sessions that have seen him criss-crossing the ward.

Fellow PH leaders are also helping him to campaign by speaking at rallies. Their biggest boost came from Dr Mahathir who stumped for Anwar last night, a rare occurrence since premiers typically do not campaign during by-elections.

Counting on families and friends

It is a different story for independent candidates like Lau, 51, and Saiful, 33. They have no rallies and most of their campaign routine involves meeting voters face-to-face.

Lau’s team has just one member: Her husband Toh Seng Hiap, who doubles up as the driver and campaign manager.

Toh, 51, jokingly refers to them as “Lone Ranger and Tonto”, a fictional masked former Texas Ranger who fought outlaws in the American Old West with his Native American friend, Tonto.

He has been managing her daily schedule since the hustings began. The activities, he said, have to be balanced with the needs of their youngest child, a 14-year-old girl, whom he needs to ferry to school.

Lau’s day typically starts at 7am when she goes for house-to-house campaigning to meet voters, giving out her 4,000 leaflets printed with her picture and her ‘rabbit logo’. She also gives out blank pieces of paper for voters to jot down their concerns and grievances.

“It’s only two of us, I feel it is more effective that way because I understand her very well,” Toh told TODAY.

Meanwhile, Saiful’s team has set aside between RM50,000 and RM100,000 for his campaign.

Part of the cost is covered through crowdfunding, which has raised about RM4,000.

His campaign manager, Mohamad Hanif Abdullah, said they can keep costs down because the 12 people helping out comprise family members, friends and workers from the companies of Saiful and his wife, Nik Suryani Megat Deraman.

Saiful caused shock waves a decade ago when he accused his then boss, Anwar, of sodomising him at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur.

Beside meeting voters face-to-face (he has to date met 8,000 people), Saiful has printed 10,000 leaflets to be distributed, as well as 10,000 posters that were put up all over the constituency.

The team also makes use of social media. For example, it has compiled a video of Saiful’s walkabouts and uploaded it on his Facebook account.

“We also do micro-targeting where we convey different messages to different segments of voters. For example, we explained to older voters the reasons behind Saiful’s decision to campaign, while for younger voters, we are encouraging them to return and vote,” said Hanif.

“Hopefully, all this will bear fruit come polling day.” — TODAY