Immigration Dept: Probe over damaged Singapore passport claim ongoing

On September 25, the department confirmed that it received a report about the misconduct of an immigration officer in relation to the case. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 9 — An investigation is ongoing against an officer of the Malaysian Immigration Department in Johor who allegedly tore the passport of a Singaporean and denied him entry into Malaysia.

Department director Datuk Rohaizi Bahari said the department views the case seriously and is considering evidence, including studying the closed-circuit television camera footage.

On September 25, the department confirmed that it received a report about the misconduct of an immigration officer who had allegedly damaged the passport of a foreign national and opened an investigation against the officer.

A recent social media viral message by a Facebook user claiming to be a Singaporean alleged that he was detained by an immigration officer at the Linkedua entrance to Malaysia at the Sultan Abu Bakar building in Tuas and questioned about his torn passport.

“The officer then asked me to return to Singapore because my passport was torn. He said he will not let me through (into Malaysia) unless I am a Malaysian,” he posted.

The man also claimed that there was nothing wrong with his passport, and that there was no sign of any damage when he left the immigration counter in Singapore. — Bernama