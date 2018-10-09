Congestion surcharge at Labuan Port only temporary, says deputy minister

LABUAN, Oct 9 — The congestion surcharge imposed by shipping companies on containers to and from Labuan will be scrapped once the congestion at the port is resolved, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar.

He said the surcharge, which was only temporary, would be lifted once the situation returns to normal following the various measures taken by the Labuan Port Authority.

Shipping companies issued a customer advisory on October 3 to exporters and importers on the implementation of the congestion surcharge for all domestic and international shipments, including shipper’s own container.

The surcharge imposed was RM2,500 for per 20-foot container and RM5,000 for per 40-foot container.

But, Kamaruddin pointed out that the rates were re-negotiated with the shipping companies, by the ministry and LPA, which resulted in the surcharge being reduced considerably to RM500 per 20-foot container and RM1,000 per 40-foot container.

“These shipping companies imposed the surcharge to cover the cost of port-related charges due to the congestion in Labuan port,” he said, adding that measures would be expedited to ensure the surcharge does not continue for long.

According to local daily today, the Labuan Chinese Chamber of Commerce suggested that the ministry or LPA absorb the surcharge.

Saying that it was not the ministry’s practice to absorb such charges, Kamaruddin said a more amicable and effective solution would be adopted.

“We regret what has happened but we are seriously committed to resolving the issue,” he added. — Bernama