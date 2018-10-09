MB welcomes Nestle’s plans to build world’s largest Milo plant in Negri Sembilan

Aminuddin said the decision was an honour for Negri Sembilan. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 9 — The Negri Sembilan government is heartened by Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd’s plan to turn its plant in Chembong, Rembau into the biggest Milo manufacturing centre in the world.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said this represented an honour for Negri Sembilan and hoped it would be able to make the state as the world’s biggest halal food-producing hub.

“We also hope the investment will become a landmark or sign that Negri Sembilan will be famous not only as a local tourist destination but also well-known among Milo fans worldwide.

“We convey our gratitude to Nestle which has selected Negri Sembilan as a location to manufacture their products,” he told reporters after attending the welfare volunteer organisations grant presentation ceremony for community-based rehabilitation (PDK) here, today.

Aminuddin said to encourage foreign and local investors to make the state as an investment destination, the state government had allocated minimum funds of RM2 million a year to supervise and ensure that facilities at industrial areas are well-maintained.

Earlier, Nestle announced it will invest over RM100 million to expand its Milo plant in Chembong, and will move all its existing MILO manufacturing operations from its Petaling Jaya factory to Chembong.

Meanwhile, at today’s ceremony, some 44 PDK centres in the state received grants amounting to RM2.7 million for their operations for the period from September this year to February next year.

“The PDK grants are allocations channelled by the state government to encourage participation and involvement by welfare volunteer organisations in welfare services programmes.

“The grants cover special allowances for persons with disabilities at the centre and home, consolation for PDK supervisors and officers, Employees Provident Fund contribution for PDK supervisors and officers, rentals of premises, utilities, activities and equipment,” he said. — Bernama