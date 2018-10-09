Case management for Khalid Samad’s suit against GMIM president Oct 30

Khalid filed the suit at the High Court here on September 13 through Messrs Mohamed Hanipa & Associates, naming Wan Asshima as the sole defendant.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The High Court has set October 30 for case management of the defamation suit filed by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad against Gerakan Muslimah Islam Malaysia (GMIM) president Wan Asshima Kamaruddin over the woman’s action of recording, uploading and/or publishing a video containing words which allegedly defamed him.

Khalid’s lawyer Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal said this to reporters after the case was mentioned before Deputy Registrar Rumaizah Baharom today.

Khalid, who is also Shah Alam MP and Parti Amanah Negara communication director, filed the suit at the High Court here on September 13 through Messrs Mohamed Hanipa & Associates, naming Wan Asshima as the sole defendant.

According to his statement of claims, Khalid claimed that the defendant had, on August 18, purposely recorded, uploaded and/or published a video onto her Facebook page, containing defamatory words against him, with his name and position specifically mentioned.

He said the words used easily meant that he, as the federal territories minister, had recognised and acknowledged the status of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) group in Malaysia, and had uplifted and protected the rights of the group by approving the largest gay party in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the Merdeka month.

Khalid claimed that the video also accused him, in his capacity as a minister, party leader and individual, of having violated not only the human rights of Muslims, but also the Islamic laws and teachings, while at the same time, insulted Islam and Muslims.

He said the defamatory words had caused him to suffer a major embarrassment in terms of dignity, credibility, character and reputation, while being humiliated, criticised, ridiculed and condemned by the society.

He is seeking damages and an order for the defendant to publish an apology in a video on her Facebook page and also on two Malay newspapers, namely Utusan Malaysia and Berita Harian.

He also seeks an injunction to prevent the defendant and/or her agents from republishing the video. — Bernama