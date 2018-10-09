Up to 501 evacuated in flood-hit Kedah

Kubang Pasu Civil Defence Force member Muhamad Safwan Safawi searches for flood victims in Kampung Lubuk Batu in Kubang Pasu, Jitra October 9, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 9 — The number of flash flood victims in Kedah rose to 501 at 4pm at the nine flood relief centres, up from 403 at noon.

Kedah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat officer Maj (PA) Imran Azemi said the evacuees were being housed at three centres in the Kota Setar district, five in Baling and one in Kubang Pasu.

The relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Siong in Baling, which had housed four evacuees, closed at 3pm after the occupants left for their homes.

In Kota Setar, 108 people from 30 families are being accommodated at SK Titi Gajah, 79 people from 30 families at SK Gunung and 60 people from 21 families at the Assyakirin Surau.

In Baling, a new centre has been opened at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Banggol Derom to house 56 people from 14 families.

“Other evacuees are at Dewan Batu 60 (44 people from 12 families); Dewan Kampung Weng Luar (31 people from 10 families); Dewan Risda Kampung Tanjung Pari (32 people from nine families) and Dewan Orang Ramai Keda Batu 8 (21 people from six families),” he said in a statement.

In Kubang Pasu, 70 people from 19 families are housed at the Pertubuhan Peladang Kawasan Lubuk Batu, he added.

Imran said that the floods are being monitored to ensure the safety of the people. — Bernama