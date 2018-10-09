Dr M: Country’s wealth disparities will be addressed for greater equality

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2018 in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will correct the country’s wealth disparities caused by the “ignorance” of the previous administration.

“We wish to see everyone equal in all matters that matter, and we would like to see everyone as rich as each other, but that is impossible.

“It is the government’s duty to ensure society enjoys the amenities and wealth of the nation equitably; however, this doesn’t mean everyone will get the same amount of money,” he said in his closing address at the Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2018 today.

He said unchecked disparities in wealth could lead to civil war or violence because the poor will always envy the rich.

“Prosperity must be shared by all and it is pointless to have high per capita income if it is the result of a few people earning huge amounts of money.

“In Malaysia, we have to be very conscious about this. We have to ensure different races in this country enjoy the same wealth as each other, and not separated by disparities in their income,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said there is a need for a new indicator to measure the wealth of the nation.

He said the calculation on the basis of averages is not very accurate.

“For example, if we go by per capita income, we may have equitability, but in fact, there is no equitability because the figure is influenced by the high earnings of the top few, while the bottom has hardly anything to sustain themselves.

“In calibrating anything, the standards must be such that it applies realistically at present time,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said recalibration efforts would require more professionally-run government institutions coupled with good governance and management in the business sector.

Meanwhile, in defending Malaysia’s decades-long affirmative action policies, Dr Mahathir acknowledged the policies have been viewed as discrimination against some communities.

“In any society, there will always be discrimination. It is normal to discriminate in favour of the poor, so that they will get to enjoy the quality of life that is not too different than those with a high income,” he said.