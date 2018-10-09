Early voting for PD by-election ends, lower-than-expected turnout reported

A military personnel casts his ballot during early voting for the Port Dickson by-election at the Army Basic Training Centre October 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 9 — All three polling centres here for early voting in the Port Dickson by-election closed at 5.30pm today.

The polling centres were at the Army Basic Training Centre hangar, Multipurpose Hall, Segenting Camp and Port Dickson police headquarters (IPD).

Returning Officer Khairy Maamor said 63 per cent or 4,564 of the 7,191 voters eligible for early voting made up of police and military personnel and their spouses cast their ballots.

This was a far cry from the 90 per cent early voter turnout in the 14th general election on May 9.

The ballot boxes will be kept under lock and key at the Port Dickson IPD lock up and will only be opened during vote tallying at the Port Dickson Municipal Council Hall on polling day this Saturday.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election is the fourth by-election after the May 9 general election. The previous three were state by-elections, for the seats of Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia and Balakong, all in Selangor.

The PD by-election is a seven-cornered contest among PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of Pakatan Harapan; Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar of PAS and five independent candidates — former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad; former personal aide of Anwar, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan; social media personality Stevie Chan Ken Leong; management consultant Kan Chee Yuen and a former lecturer of a private university, Lau Seck Yan.

The Port Dickson seat was vacated by Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah of PKR to enable Anwar to contest and become an MP.

The parliamentary constituency, a PKR stronghold since 2008, has five state constituencies within it — Chuah and Lukut, held by DAP; Bagan Pinang and Linggi, held by Barisan Nasional (BN), and Sri Tanjung, held by PKR.

The Port Dickson constituency has 75,770 registered voters, comprising 43 per cent Malays, 33 per cent Chinese, 22 per cent Indians and 2 per cent others.

A total of 68,486 ordinary voters are eligible to cast their ballots on Saturday. — Bernama