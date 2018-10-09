Gavrilova backs Fed after Swiss warns Kyrgios to work harder

Daria Gavrilova booked her place in the second round after a fiery three-set victory over the Kazakh Zarina Diyas. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 9 — Australia’s Daria Gavrilova backed Roger Federer today after the Swiss great warned temperamental tennis star Nick Kyrgios he needed to work harder to realise his potential.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion offered the tough love to Kyrgios after the 23-year-old made yet another contentious exit from the Shanghai Masters yesterday.

Kyrgios crashed out to 104-ranked American qualifier Bradley Klahn, with his first-round match marred by a running argument with the chair umpire who suggested his efforts were “borderline”.

Federer described Kyrgios as “a great player” but added he needed to a work ethic to go with his talent.

Gavrilova, the second-ranked Australian woman, said: “I’m pretty sure Roger is spot on.”

She added: “(Kyrgios) is definitely one of the most talented players out there and I love watching him.

“I don’t know what happened in Shanghai but... hopefully he can make a breakthrough and win a few slams.”

The Russian-born Aussie, back at the Hong Kong Open after losing last year’s typhoon-delayed final, added of her compatriot: “He’s different, he plays different and I guess when you come to watch him you never know what’s going to happen.”

Gavrilova, the world number 34 who is seeded seventh at the Hong Kong Open, booked her place in the second round after a fiery three-set victory over the Kazakh Zarina Diyas.

The Australian queried a number of debatable line calls, at one point channelling her inner John McEnroe as she yelled at the chair umpire: “You can’t be serious!”

But she raised her game after losing the first set to prevail 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

The win continues an impressive run of recent form in Asia for the 24-year-old, who beat world number 18 Jelena Ostapenko in Wuhan and stunned world number seven Petra Kvitova in Beijing.

Despite last year’s final ending in the early hours in front of just a handful of bedraggled spectators, she insisted she has good memories of the tournament.

“I love coming back here,” she smiled. — AFP