Why GLC? Call them development-linked companies, says Rafidah

Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz speaks during the ‘Malaysia: A New Dawn’ conference in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Government-linked companies (GLC) should be called development-linked companies since their duties and responsibilities should be to the country first, said Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz.

The former international trade and industry minister said she never understood the reason for the term GLC.

“How can the government and companies be the same brand? They are the antithesis of one another,” Rafidah said during a panel session at the “Malaysia: A New Dawn” investors’ conference.

She said GLCs are usually loyal to the ministry in charge of them, to the extent that they follow the minister’s directives even if “he or she says rubbish”.

“Why not detach yourself from the ministry, and think of the people at large?

“It does not matter what industry you are in. Your loyalty should be to the country and not the person who appointed you,” Rafidah said.

By renaming themselves, she said such entities would be able to understand the motives and objectives for the nation and its welfare.

“You should also advise the government, regardless. When you say government-linked, that is what we call politicisation, unfortunately.

“This (sort of phenomenon) is everywhere in the world. But still, government is government, and business is business,” Rafidah said.