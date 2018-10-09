No flooding reported after high tide in Klang

SHAH ALAM, Oct 9 — Despite the high tide phenomenon at 6.30am today, no flooding or spillover of seawater have been reported in Klang.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), station and operation management branch chief Alimaddia Bukri said a total of 91 personnel from JBPM, the Royal Malaysian Police and the Civil Defence Force had been stationed in Sementa, Tok Muda and Batu 4 since 4am to monitor the situation.

The high tide phenomenon was expected to begin today until Thursday with the sea level to reach 5.4m, he said in a statement here today.

Ten areas in the Klang district, including Sementa, Port Klang, Kampung Tok Muda, Kampung Sungai Keramat and Kampung Perepat have been identified as being at risk of flooding due to the phenomenon. — Bernama