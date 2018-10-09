Johor cops on the lookout for wedding fraudster

Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspect was known as Abu Khamid Mohd Al Ghazali Palut who is believed to be the owner of Mahligai Impian Catering Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, Oct 9 — The police are on the lookout for a man believed to be involved in a wedding package scam involving losses in the hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspect was known as Abu Khamid Mohd Al Ghazali Palut, 29, who is believed to be the owner of Mahligai Impian Catering Sdn Bhd located at No. 01-15 Akasia Suria, Jalan Residensi, Bandar Puncak Alam, Selangor.

“A total of 45 reports were lodged against Mahligai Impian Catering Sdn Bhd from October 5 to 8 by the public, involving losses of RM263,094,” he said in a statement issued last night.

Mohd Khalil said four investigation papers had been opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code involving the districts of Johor Baru South, Seri Alam, Kulai and Kota Tinggi.

“Investigations are still ongoing and efforts to arrest the suspect is still underway. Those with information can contact DSP Azlan at 07-2254656 to help with the investigation,” he added. — Bernama