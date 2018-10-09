BAM to allow Chong Wei to decide on future

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria repeated the need to respect the Chong Wei's privacy. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) does not want to intrude into the private space of national badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei until the player is ready to come forward on the latest development.

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria repeated the need to respect the privacy of Chong Wei and hoped no parties would issue statements to affect him emotionally at the moment.

“I will visit him at home and discuss with Chong Wei on the following move. We respect the privacy of the family. We will announce any development through a media conference after getting the agreement of Chong Wei,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The country’s badminton ace who was diagnosed with early stage nose cancer, had completed treatment for two months in Taiwan and was allowed to return home by his doctor on Sunday.

Chong Wei in a reply on Sunday, said he would hold a media conference at the right time.

On commenting on the success of Lee Zii Jia, who won the Taiwan Open on Sunday after 14 years, Mohamad Norza said it was a major achievement but he needed to show consistency from time to time.

“It is indeed an excellent achievement by Zii Jia when he won the title. He is still young and we will give him time develop his career. BAM does not want give him undue pressure.

The last time a Malaysian clinched the Taiwan Open was in 2004 via Chong Wei. The two other players, who had also won the tournament were Datuk Misbun Sidek (1987) and Wong Choong Hann (2003). — Bernama