Make ‘ketuanan Malaysia’ a reality, says Rafidah

Tony Pua reacts as Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz speaks during the ‘Malaysia: A New Dawn’ conference in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Former international trade and industry minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz urged Malaysians to put aside their differences and work towards make ketuanan Malaysia (Malaysian supremacy) a reality

“Not going off tangent, where you do this and I do that. Be it party politics or between the people and government,” Rafidah said during a panel session at the “Malaysia: A New Dawn” investors’ conference.

It is pointless to argue who is the master of the country, as she said all Malaysians are masters in their own country.

“Do not ever do this, do not look down on others. Saying things like you are not from this kind of race, how would you know?” Rafidah said, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Referring to her origins, she said she does not know if she has any Chinese or Indian ancestry, and that it does not matter.

