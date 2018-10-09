Rafidah: Future-proof administration cannot be restricted to election manifesto

Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz speaks during the ‘Malaysia: A New Dawn’ conference in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government should not be shackled to its election manifesto, but adapt to social and economic changes if it wants to be a future-proof government, said Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz.

The former international trade and industry minister said it is not a sound policy for the administration to cling to its manifesto, given the fluidity of its environment.

“You must do what it takes to bring the country into the next century. So how can you cling onto a manifesto that was relevant, maybe, three months ago?” she said during a panel session at the “Malaysia: A New Dawn” investors’ conference.

Rafidah said it is impossible for PH to fulfil all its election promises within 100 days.

“You must look beyond general elections, beyond (national) budgets, and even beyond generations.

“That is what BN did in the first half-century of holding power. In order for PH to be future-proof, your strategies should be adaptable to any situation and time,” she said.

Rafidah reminded the PH government that it is not so much a New Malaysia, but a matter of new Malaysians.

“The majority have rejected what was eventually proven to be abuses of power, rejected xenophobic creeds.

“I mean, who cares where your grandfather comes from? Most importantly, they rejected politic-centric governance and instead want people-centric governance,” she said, adding that she would like to see PH start this new culture and go all the way with it.