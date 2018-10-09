Organisers promise Island Music Fest will go on, outside Terengganu

The Island Music Festival has been held on Redang in the South China Sea off Malaysia’s east coast since 2013. — Reuters file pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 9 — This year’s annual Island Music Festival on Pulau Redang may have ended before it had even begun, but its organisers say the party is not over just yet.

A spokesman for the organiser expressed disappointment after PAS-led Terengganu pulled the plug following complaints over a viral video clip featuring bikini-clad women on Facebook that touted the event as a “naked” Oktoberfest.

But he told Malay Mail that the organisers are working to hold the popular beach music festival elsewhere.

“This event, which promotes our local acts and tourism activities, will carry on at a different location.

“We want the festival to go on, but for now, we will be fully committed to tending to guests of Island Music Festival 2018,” he said, declining to be named.

He did not provide details on the festival’s future venue or date.

In a midnight posting on the official Facebook Page (Island Music Festival) yesterday, the unnamed organisers confirmed the cancellation of its 2018 edition due to “changed guidelines”.

“Even though we had complied with requirements, the sudden backlash could not be overcome. We would like to thank those in the state government who were trying to assist us.

“Unfortunately, we cannot align with the changed guidelines,” the statement said.

“To us, everyone should be free to stand equally side by side and enjoy responsibly regardless of sex or religion.”

The spokesman said the organisers had never received any complaints in the past five years from locals.

“There were no issues surrounding the beach festival for the past five years. It was all about being together and enjoying the atmosphere,” he said.

Terengganu Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment chairman Alias Razak previously told Malay Mail that locals had complained about the event and that the state government took action because the organisers did not follow state rules for such events.