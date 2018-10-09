You can ‘Unlock The Speed’ of the OnePlus 6T on October 30

The OnePlus 6. — Picture courtesy of OnePlus via AFP

NEW YORK, Oct 9 — OnePlus has announced the launch day for the upcoming OnePlus 6T smartphone; on October 30, the company will be hosting a launch event with featured slogan, “Unlock The Speed,” at 11am EDT in New York.

The OnePlus 6T smartphone is scheduled to be launched at the end of the month at what the company calls the “largest fan gathering ever!” You can watch the event live via the OnePlus YouTube channel or book your place now at a discounted Early Bird price of US$20 (RM83) per person.

Of course, the OnePlus 6T smartphone will be officially unveiled, but a “number of surprise announcements” are in store and so far, those remain truly a mystery with no leaks in sight.

We have yet to even see the main model in full, but the event announcement on Twitter was accompanied by a teaser video showing bits and pieces of the smooth display captioned, “The #OnePlus6T is coming. Unlock The Speed on October 30. https://onepl.us/6T_launchtw.”

“Unlock” is the key word in the slogan; the in-display, biometric fingerprint reader is expected to be the star innovation of the show, beside the absence of a headphone jack, a decision made based on the emerging popularity of wireless headsets. OnePlus made a point to include the jack in the 5T and 6, but with evolving Bluetooth technology, the transition into the headphone jack-less world is underway.

With the OnePlus 6 at US$529 right now and the trendiest smartphones soaring past US$1000, we can expect the 6T to require some saving. — AFP-Relaxnews