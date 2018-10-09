Water supply to resume from 9am tomorrow in affected Selangor districts

Residents of Sri Penaga Apartment queuing up to collect water from a Syabas water tanker in Puchong October 9, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUCHONG, Oct 9 — Consumers in the Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang and Kuala Langat districts are expected to get their water supply in stages from 9am tomorrow after the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant was shut down by Air Selangor this morning for equipment replacement work.

Selangor Public Amenities, Modernisation of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry chairman Izham Hashim said, as of 3pm today, the replacement work was 70 per cent completed, which was 20 per cent ahead of schedule, and it was expected to finish by 9pm tonight.

“We aim to start the plant operations by 9pm tonight and (water) supply will be restored in stages from 9am tomorrow,” he told reporters after visiting a one-stop centre at Taman Wawasan Recreational Park, Puchong, today.

Chairman of Standing Committee on Infrastructure & Public Utilities, Modernisation of Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Izham Hashim speaks to reporters about the water cut in Puchong October 9, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

However, Izham said households and business premises located at the end of the distribution system and on higher ground will get their water supply in 72 hours.

He explained that the replacement work involved the installation of a new bulk supply rate flow metre, which will help to minimise non-revenue water.

Last week, Air Selangor released a statement on the water disruption to allow affected households and businesses to store water ahead of time.

It is understood that some 342,000 households and business premises across the four districts are affected by the water disruption.