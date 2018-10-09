MARA chief assistant director charged with corruption

Azmi Umar pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him before judge Rozina Ayob. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — A Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chief assistant director was charged in the Sessions Court here today with agreeing to accept and receiving RM3,000 bribe from a trader, four years ago.

Azmi Umar, 42, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him before judge Rozina Ayob.

He was charged as a MARA officer with corruptly agreeing to receive and having received RM3,000 bribe from Sarabano Noor Mohamed, 44.

The bribe was as an inducement for the Mara Panel Committee to approve the extension of a leasing contract for Lot No. G12 and Lot No. G13 at the Anggerik Mall, Shah Alam, Selangor which expired on June 30, 2014.

Azmi was alleged to have committed the offences at the JW Marriot Hotel, Jalan Bukit Bintang here at 10.45am and 12.45pm on August 29, 2014.

Rozina allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 in one surety for all the charges and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Abdul Rashid Sulaiman prosecuted while Azmi was represented by lawyer AS Dahliwal.

The case has been set for mention on November 2. — Bernama