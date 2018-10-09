Govt not sole decision-maker in determining toll rates, says Khazanah managing director

A highway user pays a toll station in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The government is not the sole decision-maker in whether toll rates should be reduced or maintained as it also depended on the stakeholders, says Khazanah Nasional Bhd Managing Director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan.

He pointed out that no government can make such a move and breach the contract with toll concessionaires.

“They will not simply dishonour the contract. No government can break those contracts,” said Shahril Ridza in response to a question posed during a panel discussion on “New Malaysia: Resiliency of the Economy and Credit Profile” held on the sidelines of the “Malaysia: A New Dawn-Investors’ Conference” here today.

He said any discussion on the reduction or review of toll rates must take into account the amount of compensation to be paid to the stakeholders. — Bernama