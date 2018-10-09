Anwar’s campaign promises do not violate election rules, says PKR rep

Fahmi said the promise to bring investment to PD was not a form of bribery. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 9 — PKR is of the view that the promise to bring in investment by Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the ongoing campaign for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election does not violate election rules.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the promise is not a form of bribery given to certain individuals or groups to persuade them to make a decision.

“A police report has been made by an independent candidate questioning whether Anwar can announce projects to be implemented in Port Dickson and the offer of free tuition.

“As far as I know, in the case of bribes, there must be strong evidence that a person has received a sum of money and this has made him or her change the decision to vote for certain individuals,” he said at a media conference at the PH main operations room for the by-election here today.

Independent candidate Stevie Chan Keng Leong lodged a police report claiming that Anwar, the PKR president-elect, had violated the Election Offences Act 1954 by promising major projects and aid for the voters during the election campaign.

Fahmi said that in that particular case, the promise was not directed specifically at any individual and that all the people of Port Dickson would benefit and they could also reject the assistance.

At several ‘ceramah’ (talks) during the campaign, Anwar had said that if he wins the by-election, he will bring major investments to Port Dickson. Last week, he launched a free online tuition programme for primary pupils and secondary students in Port Dickson.

The Port Dickson by-election is a seven-cornered contest among Anwar, Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar of PAS and five independent candidates including former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and Anwar’s former personal aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

Polling is on Saturday.

The seat was vacated by Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah of PKR on September 12 to enable Anwar to contest the by-election and become an MP.

The Port Dickson constituency has 75,770 registered voters, 43 per cent of whom are Malay, 33 per cent Chinese, 22 per cent Indian and 2 per cent others.

In the general election on May 9, Danyal Balagopal, 68, won the seat with a majority of 17,710 votes, beating Datuk VS Mogan of the BN and Mahfuz Roslan of PAS. — Bernama