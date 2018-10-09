Pat Perez looking to kickstart season with title defence

Pat Perez is relishing the chance to defend his title. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The CIMB Classic is prone to have repeat winners but this time golfers will find the going tough as they have to tackle the newly upgraded West Course at TPC Kuala Lumpur from October 11–14.

The multi-award-winning 18-hole West Course underwent an intensive 10-month upgrade where the turf was resurfaced with grass identical to those at TPC Sawgrass, the home of the unofficial “5th-Major” of golf, The Players Championships.

American, Pat Perez, won his third Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Tour title here 12 months ago and is relishing the chance to defend his title, this time as a new dad.

“The good thing to know is if you have a mediocre week on Tour it won’t matter too much as you have reasons to be happy with the new addition to our family,” said 42-year-old Perez of daughter, Piper, born last month.

“I’ve had a few good weeks together with my wife Ashley so the hard part is actually leaving them.

“However, I love coming to Malaysia. Two years ago I got a sponsor’s exemption to play and though I didn’t win it gave me the confidence to mount a comeback from my shoulder surgery.

“I subsequently won the OHL Mayakoba Classic and then last year won here so I’m looking forward to defending my title especially after the upgrades.”

Besides the grass, modifications were made to holes 4, 7, 12, 14, 16 and 17, as well as a new 80-yard short game practice area, which was built as part of the upgrading project.

Familiarity with the course is what gave Ryan Moore the title in 2013-2014 and how world No. 4 Justin Thomas won his two titles in 2015-2016. This time birdies could be at a premium if the course plays fast and firm.

“I’m told the greens are going to be a lot firmer now which will be an interesting test to what we’ve faced over the past few years,” said Perez.

“But the course suits my style of play and I just played beautifully last year,” recalled the Phoenix native.

“It’s going to be a great field which will mean winning a second time will be even better.”