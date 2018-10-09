Personal touch will be deciding factor in Port Dickson vote

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim interacts with people during a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2108. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 9 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim practically has the vote in his pocket for the Port Dickson by-election this Saturday, according to locals and political observers.

His only concern will be how big a majority he can get against his closest rival out of the six other contenders for the parliamentary seat.

But Anwar has likely secured a comfortable lead after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad turned up to campaign for him as scheduled last night to dispel rumours that the next-in-line to be prime minister and the incumbent do not get along.

But campaigners for Tan Sri Isa Samad, Anwar’s closest challenger, said the prime minister’s unprecedented appearance in a by-election is unlikely to sway the mindsets of the former Umno strongman’s supporters.

“True that no one can read what is in the minds of voters. But our assessment, after meeting several of them, they still admit they are with us after listening to Dr Mahathir’s speech,” said an Isa’s campaigner who has been making the rounds knocking on each house in the constituency morning and night.

From now until Friday midnight, Anwar and Isa can be expected to inject a more personal touch in their effort to win the hearts and ballots of voters.

For the past 10 days, the candidates have been talking up a storm with promises to develop Port Dickson further, but undecided voters said such pledges won’t win them over.

“I do not want to say much about development because I am fine now with my shop at the waterfront.

“I just want to judge how friendly can the new MP be with me,” said a shopkeeper who wants to remain anonymous.

Apart from Anwar and Isa, there are five other contenders for the Port Dickson seat. PAS is fielding former airman Lt-Col (Retired) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar, while the remaining four are independents like Isa: Stevie Chan, Lau Seck Yan, Kan Chee Yuen and Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

But locals have dismissed the four as opportunists and vote spoilers and predict they will lose their deposits.