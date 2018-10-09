Police: Anwar to give statement on alleged sodomy case before PD by-election

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Port Dickson by-election Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives for the Ceramah Mega in Port Dickson October 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PORT DICKSON, Oct 9 — PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to give his statement over an allegation that he was investigated by Singapore authorities for sodomy in the republic before the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election is over.

Port Dickson deputy police chief, DSP Mohd Faisal Mohd Noor in confirming the matter, said for the time being Anwar’s representative had assured that the PD by-election candidate would give his full cooperation in the investigation.

“We have not taken Anwar’s statement as he is still busy with the campaign but we have been informed that he will cooperate. Anwar’s statement will be taken one day before the by-election polling day on Saturday,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Faisal said so far they had recorded the statements of four individuals including PKR Strategic Communications director Fahmi Fadzil who lodged a police report on the fake news on October 1.

Apart from Fahmi, the three other individuals namely Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, a media representative from Singapore as well as a representative of Utusan Malaysia had given their statements.

On September 30, Lokman Noor posted in his Facebook account which quoted news sources that purportedly Anwar was investigated by Singapore’s authorities for being involved in sodomy in the Republic.

However, the news portal based in the republic denied issuing the news and a check found Lokman Noor had also deleted the posting in his social site. — Bernama