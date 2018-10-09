Youth charged with trapping nephew in washing machine in Rawang

A video of the incident went viral on social media. — Reuters pic

KUALA KUBU BARU, Oct 9 — An unemployed youth who allegedly put his three-year-old nephew in a washing machine at a self-service laundrette in Bukit Sentosa, Rawang here last week, found himself in the dock at the Kuala Kubu Baru Magistrate’s Court here today.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The one-minute clip showed other customers coming to the rescue of the boy when there was difficulty opening the door of the front-loading washing, which was not started.

Muhammad Irwan Abdul Jalil, 27, however, claimed trial before Sessions Court judge Muntapha Abas who acted as the magistrate.

He was charged with recklessly endangering the safety of the boy by putting him into a washing machine at Laundrybar located at No. 11 &11-1, Jalan Orkid 1G/2, Seksyen BS1, Bandar Bukit Sentosa, Hulu Selangor, at 12.30am on October 2.

The charge under Section 336 of the Penal Code carries maximum three months jail or fine up to RM500 or both, if convicted.

The court disallowed bail on account none of his family members were present in court to act as bailors and set November 9 for re-mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairulazhwa Yusrie Mohamad appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

Police arrested the accused the next day. — Bernama