New Kids on the Block release single, announce tour

Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform on July 7, 2017 in Uniondale, New York as part of the Total Package Tour. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 — Boy band New Kids on the Block have announced a major tour that kicks off next spring in North America, and they’ve dropped a new single called 80s Baby on which they’re joined by the guest artists set to join them on tour.

New Kids on the Block achieved their greatest fame in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, a fact they are not shying away from in revealing the artists they’ve got lined up for their Mixtape Tour: Fellow hit artists of the era Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature are all on the bill.

The Mixtape Tour will launch on May 2, 2019 in Cincinnati, with dates scheduled across the US and Canada through July 14, when they wrap up in Hollywood, Florida. The public on-sale date for most of the shows is October 12. Find details at www.nkotb.com/tour.

The band likewise revealed they’ve been in the studio making new music, and they’ve released their first new song, 80s Baby, featuring all the guest performers listed above. The track is joined by a lyric video filled with ‘80s nostalgia.

Finally, the band revealed that a deluxe anniversary edition of their 1988 album Hangin’ Tough is in the works at Sony Music, to be released early next year.

While this news marks a major comeback from the band, they have toured in recent years and in 2017 released Thankful — their first-ever EP. — AFP-Relaxnews