CIMB Classic: Kim’s ready to step into the spotlight in Gavin’s absence

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Malaysian golfer Jeremiah Kim Leun Kwang speaks to reporters during an interview session at TPC Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon Jeremiah Kim Leun Kwang is looking to spearhead Malaysia’s challenge at this week’s CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur with a little help from best friend Gavin Kyle Green, the country’s top golfer.

Having been a spectator the past few years, Kim qualified for the US PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament by winning the CIMB National Championship two weeks ago.

He is best friends with Gavin, who is missing out on the event this year due to commitments on the European Tour, and has been in contact with him every day as he prepares to play with the world’s best golfers from October 11 to 14.

“He’s given me lots of advice throughout my career as well as during my win two weeks ago. It was invaluable as it was my first win in seven years,” Kim told the pre-tournament press conference at TPC Kuala Lumpur today.

“Wer’e texting every day and the best advice he’s given me is to start fresh and imagine playing like it’s Day One whenever I’m in the lead,” added the 23-year-old.

“It’s a bit surreal as now I’m inside the ropes, holding the clubs and I have to actually play compared to watching and cheering so it’s going to be really fun this week.”

In Gavin’s absence, Kim — who idolises Tiger Woods — will have big crowds following him. It is not something he is accustomed to as he predominantly plays on local tours.

With a strong field like World No. 4 and two-time champion Justin Thomas, another two-time champion Ryan Moore and defending champion Pat Perez, it will be tough for Kim to mount a challenge on the newly upgraded West Course, which means playing longer and faster with the new grass installed.

However, Kim is looking forward to the large crowds.

“Since I was young I’ve always like a crowd watching me play so I’m going to embrace that,” said Kim.

“I played this course many times with Gavin before the renovations and after today’s practice round I feel there’s isn’t much difference; just a few changes here and there.

“In the end, I’m just going to enjoy every shot, be in the moment and hit a lot of fairways. That’ll be the key to low scores.”

The flight schedules aren’t out yet but Kim’s hoping to play together with Justin.

The CIMB Classic is a 72-player tournament with no cut.