Isa Samad denies he’s an ‘Umno agent’ in PD by-election

PORT DICKSON, Oct 9 — Former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad has refuted allegations by some quarters claiming his involvement as an independent candidate in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election was to represent Umno.

Former Felda chairman Mohd Isa also stressed that his decision to contest was due to the fact that Umno boycotted the by-election and the party’s objection over the fact that the parliamentary seat was deliberately vacated.

“If there are any parties claiming that I am contesting as an Umno agent, I deny that what is the point for me to contest as an Umno agent I think that is not right. I have no reason to be an Umno agent,” he told reporters here, today.

He was commenting on the allegations that his participation as an independent candidate was viewed as a representation of his former party Umno to save the party from embarrassment if it was to lose the election.

Mohd Isa announced that his resignation from Umno on September 27, two days before the nomination day for Port Dickson’s parliamentary by-election.

The Port Dickson’s parliamentary by-election on Saturday (October 13) will witness a seven-cornered fight involving Mohd Isa, Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and four independent candidates including Anwar’s former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan. — Bernama