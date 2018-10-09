Minister: DBKL has raked in RM149m from reacquisition of land sold by BN

Khalid said 23 contractors took part in the renegotiation process of the land deals. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) has raked in RM149 million from the reacquisition of 104 hectares of land that were previously sold off by Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said 23 contractors took part in the renegotiation process of the land deals, which were part of the 97 dubious land transactions that were probed by a special task force formed on July 31.

“Out of the 23 projects, 16 had agreed to pay back the additional amount as compared to the previous deal made, three had requested for reevaluation of the land, three were not able to reach an agreement, while another will be taking the matter to court.

“There are those who refused to negotiate with us, and although by law, they would win if they bring this to court, this would be an unjust attitude towards the people.

“We hope they will reconsider negotiating with us; otherwise, their future won’t be so bright with DBKL,” he told the media at a press conference, here.

