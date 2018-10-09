Cops arrest man after disabled dad found dismembered in Chemor

Fire and Rescue Department personnel investigate the murder of a senior citizen at Kampung Baru Khantan in Chemor. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 9 — A disabled senior citizen was found decapitated at his home in Kampung Baru Khantan in Chemor here this afternoon.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman said You Su Kim’s head was found in an open space behind his house.

“We arrested his 52-year-old son near the scene at about 1.30pm,” he said when met at the property.

Yahya said the suspect told police that he had stuffed his 74-year-old father’s body in an unused septic tank.

“We enlisted the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department to retrieve the victim’s body,” he added.

Yahya said police also found a 0.6m parang.

“During questioning, the suspect admitted to committing the crime as the victim had scolded him for taking syabu at their home,” he said.

In response to another question, Yahya said there were attempts to bury the victim’s head.

“The location of the head and the sewage tank were about 12m apart,” he said, adding that a drug test will be conducted on the suspect.

Police believed the crime was committed at about midnight.

It is learnt that the victim was dismembered into six pieces — four limbs, head and torso.

The limbs were buried in the open space with the head placed on top, while the torso was stuffed inside the disused septic tank in the house compound.

The victim’s daughter, who declined to be named, said she last saw her father on Sunday.

“At that time, he told me he hoped to die soon due to his condition,” she said.

She said the suspect was the third child of four siblings.

“He is a divorcé with two sons, both of whom work in Singapore,” she added.

The woman said her youngest sister, who stayed behind her father’s house, had heard an argument between her father and brother at about 8pm.

“Neighbours said my brother was holding a weapon and seen pacing up and down inside the house,” she said.