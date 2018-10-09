Minister: Oktoberfest? Yes, if held in controlled area, no Muslims attending

Visitors cheer with beer during the opening day of the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich September 17, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The annual beer festival Oktoberfest can be held as long as the organisers apply for a permit with the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) and adhere to the guidelines set by the local council.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the guidelines include holding the function in a controlled area and to ensure that Muslims do not attend the festival.

“If they want to organise the event, they must make an application first. And if they have made an application, then they would need to abide by the set guidelines.

“But first and foremost, we will first verify any news of such events to be held. We will meet with the operators and verify whether it is true,” he told a press conference when asked on two separate beer festivals to be held in Kepong and another at the Mid Valley Megamall, here.

