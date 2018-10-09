John Cusack and Taye Diggs star in ‘River Runs Red’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from action thriller ‘River Runs Red’ that stars John Cusack, George Lopez and Taye Diggs.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 — Check out this new trailer for upcoming action thriller River Runs Red that stars John Cusack, George Lopez and Taye Diggs.

The film centres around a successful judge Charles Coleman (Diggs) whose son is killed by two police officers who are eventually cleared of the crime. Not satisfied and following incriminating evidence found by his trusted friend detective Horace (Cusack), Coleman teams up with another father whose son suffered the same fate in the hands of the same officers to go after them.

The film also stars Luke Hemsworth, Gianni Capaldi, Briana Evigan, RJ Mitte, Steven Berrebi, Jaqueline Fleming and Jennifer Tao.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Diggs, Lopez and Cusack star in this action-packed battle for revenge at any price. Respected Judge Charles Coleman (Diggs) and his wife have devoted their lives to law enforcement. The two are thrilled when their son is accepted into the police academy, but everything changes when he is shot by two corrupt cops (Hemsworth and Capaldi) and the official investigation finds no wrongdoing. After his trusted friend detective Horace (Cusack) finds evidence to the contrary, Charles joins forces with an anguished mechanic (Lopez) whose son was killed by the same cops and together they take the law into their own hands.”

River Runs Red is set for release on November 9.