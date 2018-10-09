Work with us to reduce broadband prices and increase speed, minister tells telcos

Gobind Singh Deo speaks during the 'Malaysia: A New Dawn' economic forum in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The government is willing to help telecommunication companies (telcos) with incentives to reduce broadband prices and increase speed, but will not do so arbitrarily, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said he understood telcos’ concerns of needing to make a profit as well as being answerable to their shareholders.

“I am not trying to destroy their business; hence, why I encourage you to work with us on lowering prices and increasing speed,” Gobind said during a panel session at the “Malaysia: A New Dawn” investors conference.

In connecting the country with high-speed internet, he said it is also the government’s responsibility to ensure the telcos look at internet equality as well.

“One can understand their concerns about the idea of bringing high-speed internet to rural or interior villages, given the perceived lack of profit.

“But just because someone resides in the interiors, it does not mean he or she cannot get connectivity,” Gobind said.

He noted that some telcos have reported to him that their customer base increased after they implemented the lower broadband prices.

“It comes back to how you are going to increase that base. Sometimes, as a minister, I need to go down to the ground, sit with members of the public and see what they have to say about the services they are getting.

“This is something I want the telcos to understand, that we are also helping them to understand their customer base,” Gobind said.