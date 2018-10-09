Gobind planning aggressive connectivity push to make Malaysia hub for tech giants

Gobind said Malaysia was looking to attract major data centres here. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The government will liberalise licensing under the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) to stimulate competition and growth among providers, said Gobind Singh Deo.

The communications and multimedia minister expressed hope that this will create the right environment and infrastructure that will benefit consumers while attracting global technology giants to the country.

“Global giants like Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon should look no further than Malaysia,” Gobind said during a panel session at the “Malaysia: A New Dawn” investors conference.

He said Malaysia was looking to attract major data centres here with an eye on making the country a hub for the aforementioned firms to base their regional operations.

Gobind said Malaysia already possessed the right geographical features to be a compelling proposition for these firms, adding that the push to improve the availability and quality country’s Internet connectivity should give it the necessary advantage.

The minister also assured the country’s political landscape remained stable despite the change of government in May.

“As I first started speaking of the maturity of our democracy and stability of the new administration, I want to assure you that your assets and investments will be secure and stable, and the old days of political interference is a thing of the past,” Gobind said.

He recounted the NFCP’s targets over a five-year span to the investors, which include 98 per cent broadband coverage at a minimum of 30Mbps in populated areas by 2023, and gigabit-speed Internet services for selected high-impact and strategic industrial areas by 2020.

“Testbeds for the 5G New Radio will be set up in Cyberjaya and Putrajaya, copper networks will be phased out by 2023, and fiber network for 70 per cent of schools, government offices, hospitals, clinics, police and fire stations by 2022,” Gobind said.