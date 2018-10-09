Sabah rape case suspect arrested and it’s not PKR aide, says state police chief

Ahuar lodged a police report on October 5 over the content of the video. ― Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 9 — Police here are stumped as to why two Indonesian women claimed in a video that they were raped by a PKR political secretary after lodging a police report that did not name him.

Sabah police chief Datuk Omar Mammah said that the women lodged the report on September 25 without naming a suspect.

He said police investigations identified a 31-year-old suspect and it was not Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew’s political secretary Raymond Ahuar, whom the women had accused of raping them.

“We arrested the suspect a day after the police report was lodged on September 25 in Keningau, who confessed to the incident but it was not Raymond Ahuar. He (Ahuar) was also not named in the police report they made.

“I don’t know why they named him in the video. We will look into that and I will ask them,” he said.

Omar said that they will investigate the origin and motive of the video, which was posted on a Sabah-based blog, under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation.

The video showed two Indonesian women, aged 36 and 23, claiming they were held hostage for a week, physically assaulted and raped by Ahuar.

The rape case was investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

Police urged people not to make up stories and also not believe the allegations which were damaging to his reputation.

Ahuar, who is Sabah PKR youth chief and a candidate for the party’s central deputy youth chief post, lodged a police report on October 5 over the content of the video and said it was possible the video was made by political rivals looking to sabotage his political career.