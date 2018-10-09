Sabah cops to wrap up Musa Aman criminal intimidation probe soon

Tan Sri Musa Aman before his swearing-in ceremony as Sungai Sibugai assemblyman at the State Legislative Assembly in Kota Kinabalu September 5, 2018. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 9 — State police said they are close to completing the investigation paper on former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s alleged criminal intimidation against the Sabah governor.

State police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said explained that the paper was sent back by the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further clarification.

“It’s still ongoing; we have been getting instructions from the Attorney-General’s chambers for the papers so we have been working on it. We have submitted it before but we were given further orders by the federal office. It should be coming soon,” he said.

Omar said that they have taken statements from “quite a lot” of people, but said he did not immediately recall the exact number.

When asked for Musa’s location now, Omar said he was not certain.

Police previously secure a warrant to arrest the former BN state chairman following a police report lodged by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin alleging criminal intimidation related to the May 10 swearing-in of Musa as chief minister.

Musa was first to gain a razor thin majority of 31 in a 60-seat State assembly in the State polls on May 9 and was sworn in late on the night of May 10. On May 11, six BN assemblymen defected, claiming to support his political nemesis and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

It was reported that Juhar had asked Musa to step down to make way for Shafie, now with a bigger majority, to be sworn in as chief minister, but Musa refused. Shafie was sworn in on May 12 and subsequently formed his state Cabinet.

On May 14, Juhar lodged a police report claiming criminal intimidation on the night of May 10. Musa left Sabah the same day for Kuala Lumpur and was later found to be receiving treatment in the United Kingdom.

He returned to Malaysia in August to be sworn in as Sungai Sibuga state assemblyman and has since been lying low after meeting with anti-graft investigators.

A lawsuit filed by Musa is set to be heard on October 26 to decide whether Shafie's swearing-in is constitutional.