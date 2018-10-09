Najib laments Gamuda’s fate, says 30 firms would have gained from MRT2

Najib said the project directly benefited 30 firms and agencies including the Employees Provident Fund, Permodalan Nasional Berhad and the Retirement Fund Inc, which are shareholders in Gamuda. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak expressed disappointment over the termination of MMC Gamuda as the underground contractor for the Mass Rapid Transit Line 2 (MRT2) project and rejected claims the firm was a crony.

In a statement posted on his Facebook today, the former prime minister also said the project directly benefited 30 firms and agencies including the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP), which are shareholders in Gamuda.

“I saw some criticising me when I expressed sadness that the MRT2 package acquired by Gamuda-MMC via open tender was revoked, where 20,000 employees and 600 other local companies would lose their income, in a blink.

“They accused Gamuda as being my crony or an Umno crony.

“This is the list of Gamuda’s 30 largest shareholders. Are my cronies EPF, PNB, KWAP, private unit trust or life insurance company? No. These are finally held by the people and the benefits are returned to the people themselves,” Najib wrote.

He also published a list of the 30 companies on his page, accompanying his statement.

