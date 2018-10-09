MRT2 savings translate directly to cheaper fares, says Guan Eng

Lim reiterated that the Pakatan Harapan government was not averse to large infrastructure projects, but said these must be evaluated for their immediate benefits to the country’s economy and productivity. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The billions the federal government shaved off the cost of the MRT2 by reopening the project for tender will directly benefit users by keeping ticket prices low, said Lim Guan Eng.

In his speech at the “Malaysia: A New Dawn” investors conference, the finance minister said the move will also help with the government’s finances.

“As announced two days ago, we managed to re-negotiate the project’s total scope cost for its above ground contracts from RM22.6 billion to RM17.4 billion,” he said.

Keeping the project’s cost under control will also help its viability as a major mode of public transport, he explained.

He reiterated that the Pakatan Harapan government was not averse to large infrastructure projects, but said these must be evaluated for their immediate benefits to the country’s economy and productivity.

Lim said the government would retain projects that meet such criteria, as long as the costs are reasonable and there is no unnecessary deviation or expansion of scope.

He cited another rail project, the LRT3 line, in which renegotiations resulted in the projected cost going from RM31.6 billion to RM15.6 billion.