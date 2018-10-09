Tokyo stocks down for fourth straight session

Pedestrians walk past a stock quotation board displaying graphs of various stock indexes outside a brokerage, in Tokyo June 14, 2013. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 9 — Tokyo stocks fell for a fourth consecutive session today, dragged down by a strong yen and worries over China, while a system glitch affected part of the trading day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost another 1.32 per cent or 314.33 points to close at 23,469.39 while the broader Topix index was down 1.76 per cent or 31.53 points at 1,761.12.

Dealers said a strong yen was prompting investors to cash in on recent gains.

“The Tokyo market is still in an adjustment period after shares rose quite fast,” said Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

A strong yen is negative for Japanese exporters as it erodes profit earned overseas when repatriated.

The dollar was trading at ¥113.11 (RM4.15), down from ¥113.16 in New York yesterday afternoon and near ¥114 before Tokyo markets closed Friday for the three-day weekend.

“Investors are also worried about China,” Sato told AFP.

“We have to keep an eye on developments in the US-China trade war, which remains unpredictable,” he added.

A testy public interaction between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Beijing yesterday refuelled market worries about Beijing-Washington relations, which have taken a hefty knock from tit-for-tat tariffs.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it suffered a trading system glitch, which made some securities firms unable to make orders.

“While it was bad news, the direct impact of the computer glitch appeared limited,” Sato said.

In individual stocks trade, Panasonic lost 1.94 per cent to ¥1,308.5 with Sony down 0.28 per cent at ¥6,577.

Toyota, which announced a massive recall of its hybrid cars on Friday, plunged 3.08 per cent to ¥6,786.

IT investor SoftBank Group dropped 3.38 per cent to ¥10,700. — AFP