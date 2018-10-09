Barter trade to resume in Sabah after two-year suspension, says Shafie

Shafie said that the new and improved SOPs would include restrictions on vessels, control of items to be bartered as well as other guidelines. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 9 — After a two-year suspension, Sabah will be re-opening its decades-old barter trading activities beginning January 1, next year, with upgraded standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said that the new and improved SOPs would include restrictions on vessels, control of items to be bartered and other guidelines to monitor the activities.

“This will improve business for local entrepreneurs, create jobs and increase livelihood for the people,” he said after chairing the State Security Council meeting here today.

The barter trade will be opened up between Sabah and Philippines as well as Indonesia in four ports — Kudat on the north of Sabah, and Tawau, Sandakan and Lahad Datu on the east coast.

“We will of course restrict certain government-subsidised items like gas cylinders. We can’t have that. Other items like cooking oil will also be reviewed,” he said.

In April 2016, the previous government announced an indefinite suspension on all barter trade activities in ports across Sabah, as part of measures to prevent further kidnappings in the state’s waters after four Sarawakians were kidnapped off Semporna.