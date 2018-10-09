Voters want Port Dickson to be developed like Langkawi

Sunset at Pantai Purnama. Trader Mohd Aminnudin Abd Rahman said it was time for Port Dickson to be developed as a popular international tourist destination. ― Picture by Audrey Edwards

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 9 — Generally, the Malay community in the Port Dickson parliamentary constituency wants the beach resort destination to be developed as a major tourism destination in the region, just like Langkawi.

They also want the government to provide more assistance to help them improve their economic status and look after of the interests and welfare of petty traders in the constituency.

A trader Mohd Aminnudin Abd Rahman, 39, said it was time for Port Dickson to be developed as a popular international tourist destination.

“I hope that whoever wins the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election will be able to develop this constituency to become a top tourist destination, just like Langkawi with many resorts, five-star hotels and interesting tourist spots,” he told Bernama here.

He said various tourism events should also be held in Port Dickson to attract more visitors to its beautiful beaches.

“Port Dickson is getting less lively and with no improvements, the number of tourists is decreasing. Whoever is elected should strive to boost Port Dickson’s name,” he said.

For an army retiree Alias Ibrahim, 62, apart from boosting the economic and tourism development in the constituency, the people in Port Dickson also wanted their elected representative to always go down to the ground to understand their problems.

The Port Dickson by-election is being held after its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat on Sept 12 to give way to PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to return to Parliament.

The by-election is seeing a seven-cornered fight between Anwar as the Pakatan Harapan candidate, PAS’ candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and five independent candidates – former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, Anwar’s former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, former lecturer Lau Seck Yan, social media personality Stevie Chan Keng Leong and management consultant expert Kan Chee Yuen.

The Election Commission has set Oct 13 for polling and today for early voting.

The Port Dickson parliamentary constituency has 75,770 registered voters in this by-election and they comprised 43 per cent Malays, Chinese (33 per cent), Indian (22 per cent) and other races (two per cent). — Bernama