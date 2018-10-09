MACC says will never call, email people for personal info

The MACC said recently it received many complaints from members of the public who have been tricked with fake telephone calls and messages. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 9 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission does not contact anyone by telephone, email or any social media facility to obtain personal and confidential details to conduct its investigations, the MACC said today.

The MACC recently received many complaints from members of the public who have been tricked with such fake telephone calls and messages, it said in a statement.

“People who receive such dubious calls are advised to obtain confirmation from any MACC office over the 1-800-88-6000 line and at the address posted on its official portal,” it said.

The MACC said it is hoped that the people will be more sensitive and share this information with the other members of the neighbourhood community. ― Bernama