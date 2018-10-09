Cops, media receive false alarm on PD riot

An Election Commission officer dips a military personnel’s finger in indelible ink during early voting for the Port Dickson by-election at the Army Basic Training Centre October 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 9 ― Several reporters covering the early voting today in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election rushed to the Pakatan Harapan main operations room near the PD Waterfront after getting a WhatsApp message of a riot there but found out it was a false alarm.

A Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) crew, which had arrived early at the location to cover a scheduled press conference, found the place quiet.

Port Dickson District Police deputy chief DSP Mohd Faisal Mohd Noor denied that there had been a riot at the operations room.

He said the police, after being tipped off by the public at 10.55am, sent a CID squad which arrived there at 11.05am but there was no riot. ― Bernama