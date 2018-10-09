Immediate moratorium on tyrannical laws — National Human Rights Society

OCTOBER 9 — The National Human Rights Society (Hakam) supports Minister Gobind Singh Deo’s call for the Cabinet to impose a moratorium for any charge under the Sedition Act.

The PH government pledged in its manifesto to repeal a whole number of oppressive laws (Promise 27).

For the reason that these “tyrannical” laws were used by the past government to advance its political interest.

It pledged unconditionally to repeal the Sedition Act as well as a litany of other laws namely:

• Prevention of Crime Act 1959

• Universities and University Colleges Act 1971

• Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984

• National Security Council Act 2016.

It also pledged to revoke the mandatory death sentence in all Acts.

And further undertook to abolish draconian provisions in the following Acts:

• Penal Code 1997 especially on peaceful assembly and activities harmful to democracy

• Communications and Multimedia Act 1998

• Security Offences (special measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA)

• Peaceful Assembly Act 2012

• Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) 2015.

We note that these pledges have remained unfulfilled.

We recognise that only Parliament can repeal or amend these acts. And that this may require the completion of prior administrative procedures before this can be accomplished.

In the interim, it is crucial that the government acts consistently with its pledges. In this context we applaud the Attorney General for withdrawing the charges brought against several people under the Sedition Act as well as under section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

To be consistent with its promise, the government must immediately impose in the interim:

I- A moratorium on all charges brought under these acts;

II- Suspend all mandatory death sentences;

III- Immediately initiate a speedy process to revoke or amend all the acts that it rightly described as “tyrannical”.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail