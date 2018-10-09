Guan Eng says must strike balance between needs and savings

Lim Guan Eng speaks during the 'Malaysia: A New Dawn' economic forum in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Putrajaya must be prudent with infrastructure spending to avoid falling into a so-called austerity trap.

He said while the government has cancelled some projects deemed wasteful due to tight finances, it was not against large infrastructure undertakings per se.

He pointed out that the Pakatan Harapan government was continuing many such undertakings launched by the previous Barisan Nasional administration, and said they contained savings that could still be unlocked.

“These include rail-based public transport projects such as the LRT3 and MRT2. We have every intention of continuing but at no unnecessary and expensive scope, while at a reasonable cost,” Lim said.

He cited LRT3 as an example were costs savings were still possible, noting that the overall costs was brought down to RM16.6 billion from the projected RM31.6 billion with renegotiations.

Others that were outright dubious cannot be continued, he explained.

“Hence the cancellation of projects such as the Multi-Product Pipeline and Trans-Sabah Pipeline which were expected to cost over RM10 billion, of which RM8.5 billion was paid but with under 15 per cent of the works completed,” Lim said during the “Malaysia: A New Dawn” investors conference.

MORE TO COME