Nestle to build world's largest Milo plant in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd will invest over RM100 million to expand its Milo factory in Chembong, Negeri Sembilan, subsequently establishing the factory as the world’s largest Milo manufacturing centre of excellence.

In a statement, Nestlé Malaysia said to facilitate this, it would be moving all existing Milo manufacturing operations from its Petaling Jaya factory to consolidate and expand Milo production at the Chembong factory.

Chief executive officer Alois Hofbauer said the Milo plant in Chembong is an integral part of the company’s business, supplying Milo domestically and contributing exports to over 20 countries.

“Through the concentration of our Milo operations and our investment of over RM100 million into the Chembong factory, we will be able to further upgrade production facilities, improve operational efficiencies and scale up capacity of the factory.

“This will help us to better meet growing local and export demand,” he said.

Subsequently, Lactalis, a global leader in the dairy business with a presence in over 100 countries, would acquire and take over operations of the PJ factory as well as Nestlé’s market-leading Chilled Dairy business for RM155.3 million.

Hofbauer said the company remains positive on the Malaysian market and it looks forward to unlocking more growth opportunities in the future.

“We see great potential that these investments will allow us to strengthen our focus on strategic core businesses that can deliver good long-term growth and are aligned with evolving consumer needs.

“At the same time, this initiative will pave the way for the Chilled Dairy business and PJ factory to flourish under the new leadership of Lactalis,” he added. — Bernama