Perak dengue cases slashed in half

Sivanesan pointed out that a flat complex in Kampung Boyan has seen a huge spike in dengue cases over the past few weeks. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 9 — Perak has recorded 2,169 dengue cases since the beginning of the year, representing a 55.6 per cent drop compared to the equivalent period in 2017.

State health executive committee chairman A. Sivanesan said five dengue deaths have been reported since January 1 2018, compared to 11 in the same period last year.

Sivanesan attributed the positive news to consistent efforts from all stakeholders involved in eradicating dengue.

“In the same period last year, 4,887 dengue cases were reported. The drop is down to a continuous effort from all the relevant stakeholders,” he told a press conference at the state secretariat here today.



However, Sivanesan asserted that there was still work to be done, particularly on the main sources of Aedes mosquito breeding like dumpsites, empty plots of land, construction sites and recreational areas.

He said preventing dengue was everyone’s responsibility, as the disease was linked to the public’s lifestyle and the cleanliness of their surroundings.



“All parties must ensure that the premises we own or manage are clean and free of Aedes breeding grounds,” he said.

On that note, Sivanesan highlighted a flat complex in Kampung Boyan, Taiping that has become the state’s most serious dengue hotspot over the past few weeks.

A total of 21 dengue cases had been reported in the four-block flat complex since July 27.

“We understand that it is in deplorable condition. There is cover for the water tank and many abandoned units have become dumping areas,” Sivanesan said.

He said the state had directed the Taiping Municipal Council to prepare a report on the issue before the state executive committee decided on a course of action.

“We will visit the area soon. We want to investigate whether it is safe for occupation or whether it needs to be torn down for safety,” Sivanesan added.

“The local council estimates that it will take around RM1 million to repair the flats, so these are the questions that need to be answered.”