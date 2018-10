A man walks past a panel displaying the closing blue chip Hang Seng Index and a banner on ‘Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect’ inside the Hong Kong Exchange in Hong Kong March 5, 2015. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 9 — Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning session today, as an extended sell-off across Asian markets eased.

The Hang Sang Index climbed 0.42 per cent, or 117.80 points, to 26,311.97 by the break. — AFP